SAD leader shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar: A local Shiromani Akali Dal leader was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants at Umarpura village here, in what the opposition party claimed was a "politically-motivated murder" carried out at the behest of the ruling Congress.

The 50-year-old Gurdeep Singh's killing on Wednesday is a second instance of fatal attacks on SAD leaders in the state since November, when Dalbir Singh Dhilwan was killed in Gurdaspur. Gurdeep, whose wife is a village head, was killed when he was coming out of a gurdwara after offering prayers, the police said.