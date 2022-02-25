SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia sent to judicial custody in drug case

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was on Thursday sent to judicial custody till March 8 in a drug case by a court in Mohali.



His application for bail is to come up for a hearing on Friday. Earlier, Majithia appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Singla in Mohali district courts. Accompanied by his advocates, Majithia arrived in the courts at 10.30 am.

He told media persons that he had come to the courts to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Majithia, who is a brother-in-law of former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been booked by the Punjab Police in connection with a drug smuggling case.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justices NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli had directed Majithia to surrender before the trial court after the Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. His interim bail had ended on Wednesday night. The court allowed the Special Investigation Team to interrogate Majithia for about an hour in the court complex.