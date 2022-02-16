SAD-BSP manifesto unveils a slew of promises in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party Alliance today unveiled a slew of promises in its election manifesto released today.



Student Cards of Rs.10 lakhs each for quality education anywhere, Rs. 10 lakh free Annual Health Insurance for all Punjabis, Rs. 2000 per month to all women heads of blue card families, 5 lakh pucca houses, and five marla pots each to homeless poor and hiking old Age pension to Rs. 3100 and Shagun scheme amount to Rs. 75000 are some of the promises.

The manifesto also promises Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan to every youth, especially women to start their own enterprise.

Releasing the manifesto at a joint press conference at the SAD headquarters, the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the BSP in charge of Punjab afffairs Randhir Singh Beniwal said, " Our blueprint for taking Punjab and Punjabis into the brave new era makes a strong pitch for combining the much-needed thrust on social welfare with path-breaking initiatives for sustained, inclusive and futuristic progress and development. We will completely transform the lives of the people of our state in every sphere. We have prepared a practical road for revolutionizing agriculture by a state-sponsored shift to the commercial exploitation of our farmers' potential. We will introduce path-breaking initiatives such as a network of units for converting maize to ethanol."

The manifesto also promises to encourage and promote the highly lucrative water-based farming in the state which requires no fertilisers, insecticides or pesticides, saves 90% irrigation water requires no expensive machinery like tractors and has no praali ( stubble) leftovers.

To open up professional avenues, the manifesto promises a series of measures. "The SAD-BJP govt will start Flying Academies to train pilots, flight engineers and cabin crew on cost to cost basis to save youth from prohibitive training fees running into multiple lakhs."

Making a strong pitch for "Punjab for Punjabis", the manifesto says that 75% of all government and private jobs In Punjab will be reserved for Punjabis.

The manifesto promises sweeping changes to "revolutionize education sector, the two leaders said, "We will open dedicated and highly professionally run schools of 5000 students in every block, with complete staff and modern facilities. All seats in advanced educational and professional institutions including medical or engineering will be reserved for students from government schools. 33% of seats in professional courses and other places will be reserved for government school students.

The two leaders said that the sale of liquor and sand will be regularised through corporations, opening up opportunities for the deserving unemployed educated youth.