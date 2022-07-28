SAD authorises Sukhbir Badal to revamp party

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal Core Committee today fully authorised the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to take the necessary follow-up action for the implementation of the recommendations of the report submitted by the Poll Performance Review Committee (popularly called Jhoonda Committee) which had been set up by Badal to go into the causes of the showing of the party in the February 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The Core Committee presided over by Badal, endorsed applauded, and accepted the Review panel report and thanked the members of the committee for their thorough painstaking and honest feedback from the party workers and the people at large. Badal has been given full powers also to reconstitute the party structure in line with the recommendations of the report. The party Secretary General Balwinder Singh Bhunder said that the Poll Review Committee report highlights both the strengths and the weaknesses and the achievements and the shortcomings of the party in the past as well as the challenges and opportunities before it in the days to come. Bhunder said that the party president had set up the committee for a "totally honest assessment of the performance of the party minus the frills as well as the reasons that led to its less than satisfactory showing in the elections"

Badal has been authorised to take whatever steps he deems necessary for streamlining the functioning and refurbishing the public profile of the party, including holding wide-ranging consultations with a cross-section of Sikh intellectuals, religious and political ideologues, teachers, students, farmers, traders, employees, social activists as well as eminent Punjabis from all sections of society.