Sacked HCS Nagar was running racket through touts: Vigilance Bureau

Chandigarh: Narender has played a major role in blowing the whistle in the HPSC scam to clean up the HCS officer malpractices in Haryana Public Service Commission. In this sensational corruption case, investigations revealed that key mastermind HCS Anil Nagar was himself running the racket through touts.

Sharing the details, a spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana informed that investigation so far has not revealed that the accused succeeded in compromising any examination other than the HCS Preliminary and Dental Surgeon Examinations conducted by the HPSC. At the same time, HPSC officials, including Chairman HPSC and Secretary HPSC are being associated with the investigation on a regular basis.

The OMR sheets and digital media obtained from HPSC have been deposited with the FSL for forensic examination.

Following the registration of FIR, he said that a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar resident of district Bhiwani was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 Lakhs.

Following interrogation of Ashwini Sharma, it was learnt that the cash was to be paid to Anil Nagar, HCS, Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission. Ashwini spoke to Nagar who asked him to deliver the money in his HPSC office. This conversation was recorded and the SVB arrested Nagar when he accepted the cash from Ashwini in his office in HPSC on 18.11.21. Search at Nagar's residence led to seizure of Rs 12 lakh cash. On interrogation of Nagar, he confessed that he had parked money with his associate Ashish Garg. Rs 2.10 crore cash was recovered from the associate. Thus a total of Rs 3.5 crore cash has been seized so far in the course of investigation.

Interrogation of all three accused has revealed that around 30-32 candidates were involved (HCS – 13-15 candidates, of whom 5 passed; Dental Surgeon – 17 candidates of whom 13 passed). Nagar had called for the answer sheets of the agreed upon candidates and had made alterations in the answers and then re-scanned the sheets.