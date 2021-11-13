Sachin Waze's police custody extended

Mumbai: A local court on Saturday extended the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze till November 15 in connection with an extortion case registered against him at suburban Goregaon police station.

The Mumbai police's crime branch had taken Waze's custody on November 1 in the case, based on the complaint lodged by builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused.

Waze was produced before a magistrate court on Saturday at the end of his earlier remand.

The police sought an extension of his custody for further probe, which was allowed by the court till November 15.