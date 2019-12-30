Sabarimala temple opens for Makaravilakku festival
Sabarimala: Amid heavy security, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala opened on Monday evening for the "Makaravilakku" festival.
The temple had closed on December 27 to mark the culmination of the 41-day mandala pilgrim season.
There was a heavy rush of Ayyappa devotees when the shrine opened at 5 PM.
Chief Priest A K Sudheer Namboothiri opened the temple doors and performed the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum as well as on the holy
18 steps after which the pilgrims were allowed to have darshan.
