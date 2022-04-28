Russia-Ukraine conflict shows need for self-reliance: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted that being self-reliant in military hardware is a vital necessity, even as he called for tri-services synergy in dealing with national security challenges.



In an address at the Navy Commanders' Conference, he said "jointness" in operations will be critical in future wars and restructuring of military commands and establishment of theatre commands are the way ahead. The defence minister said the Indian Navy has established a "credible and responsive" presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Referring to tri-services synergy, he said, "I am aware that adequate progress has been made towards the study on maritime theatre command." According to the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.

"Coming to the prevailing security environment in the world, the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict has once again highlighted that being self-reliant without dependencies is a vital necessity," Singh said. In the last few years, the government has been focusing on making India a hub of defence manufacturing.

The defence minister said the delivery of the first indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, would be "another milestone" event. The ship has already successfully completed three sea trials.

"All out efforts need to be made so that the ship is delivered and commissioned in the 75th year of our Independence. This would be a fitting tribute to the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," he said.

The defence minister also noted that 39 ships and submarines out of 41, which are on order, are being built in Indian shipyards.

"While the Navy has been at the forefront of indigenisation, it is important for us to leverage on the momentum that we have gained thus far. I urge the senior leadership to maintain their focus on futuristic capability development to ensure that the nation's maritime power grows in tandem with our economic interests," Singh said. Singh reiterated that the sovereignty of India and prosperity is dependent on the armed forces.