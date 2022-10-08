Russia-Ukraine conflict, Covid led to food, energy crisis in world, says Om Birla

Camp Jakarta (Indonesia)/New Delhi: Reiterating that India has always supported a rule-based international order, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is attending Speakers of G-20 Parliaments in Jakarta, said that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability so that we can unite to address the challenges facing the world and find solutions in accordance with the aspirations of the people.



Observing that in the changing context, the engagement of the people with democratic institutions has enhanced further through technology, Birla said that India's goal is to connect the youth with Parliament and accordingly various programmes are

being organised by Parliament of India for their active participation.

He stressed that during the glorious journey of 75 years of democracy, India's

democracy has become more empowered and vibrant and our Parliament is making continuous and consistent efforts to pave the way for inclusive social and economic development of the people.

Earlier while intervening in the debate on the theme 'Emerging Issues - Food and Energy Security, and Economic Challenges', Birla said that global instability caused by Covid-19 has created a food and energy security crisis across the world.

Birla further said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has also adversely affected food and energy security in the world.

"India firmly believes that for inclusive development of the world, such conflicts should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy," he stressed.