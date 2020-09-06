'Rural GDP falls 79% in Uttarakhand during lockdown'

Dehradun: The latest State Bank of India (SBI) Ecowrap report on the state GDP figure paints a disturbing picture of Uttarakhand which shows more loss in rural pockets, 79 percent, than in the urban borough where 21 percent has been recorded.



The much-awaited report had come out in August end covering the first lockdown period which brought the economy to a grinding halt across the country. The SBI's research division brings out the Ecowrap report on the state's economy. As per the conservative estimates of the state wide GDP losses in the current financial year, Uttarakhand has suffered Rs 36,680 crore already.

The report has bifurcated the state GDP components into rural and urban areas, and it reveals that rural areas are severely hit in Uttarakhand. The state has over 10,000 villages in 13 districts which means over Rs 28,000 crore loss has been recorded in the rural areas.

Speaking with the Millennium Post, Uttarakhand finance secretary Amit Negi, said, "I would like to have an annual report on the state GDP trend prepared by the Uttarakhand statistical department to assess the state GDP situation. This report (SBI Eco wrap) is being studied by us."

It is worth noticing that the state has already raised the demand of getting Rs 2041 crore compensation from the central government to recover the state GST loss suffered during the lockdown.

Congress vice president, Suryakant Dhasmana, said, "Our country's GDP has slipped to minus 23.9 percent and the SBI Ecowrap's estimate of Rs 36,680 crore loss of the state GDP is an alarming news for Uttarakhand."