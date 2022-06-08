Rural area roads adjoining cities to be four-laned: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Lal Khattar said that the rural area roads adjoining cities will soon be upgraded to four-lane.



Khattar said this while presiding over a review meeting of projects worth over Rs 100 crore of various departments held here today. He reviewed 37 projects worth Rs 8,256 crore being executed by six Departments.

While giving necessary directions to the officers, the CM said that a separate portal should be developed and the departments should upload all the necessary details on it as soon as the works of the big projects are completed.

The CM said that the roads leading to cities as well as villages up to 10 kms would be upgraded to four lanes. Along with this, welcome gates will be built on them and saplings will also be planted so as to ensure consistent beautification around the cities across the state as well as rejuvenation of the outer areas.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Power Corporation to expedite the installation of smart meters of electricity. In order to provide the benefit of this scheme to the citizens, wide publicity of the 5 percent rebate being given to the consumers should be ensured.

In the meeting, the departmental officers apprised the CM that the work of Rai Malikpur to Kharak corridor is almost complete. Besides this, the work of four laning of NH 21A Pinjore bypass has also been completed. The work on the railway under bridge to be built on it will also be completed in the next 6 months.

The CM was further apprised that the work of the bridge to be built on the Faridabad-Greater Noida road will be completed by the end of August and the tender for the road will be floated soon.

The CM directed the officers to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest for Mirzapur road connecting NH 09 to NH 52 in Hisar.

He added that the government has a plan to open medical colleges in every district.