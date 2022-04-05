Rupala asks NDDB to reduce import of edible oil

New Delhi: Seeking the intervention of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in reducing the country's reliance on imported edible oil, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Monday said that the compulsion to rapidly increase the domestic oil production is an opportunity to improve livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.



Highlighting the need to bring awareness about the purity of edible oils, Rupala said, "The cooperatives are seen as a solution to all problems and a healthy cooperative system for edible oils would let groundnut farmers earn profits similar to milk

producers."

The Union Minister also launched NDDB's Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) and custom packing of Dhara sunflower edible oil at Karnataka Cooperative Oilseeds Growers' Federation Ltd (KOF), Bengaluru.