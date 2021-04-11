RT-PCR report must for people travelling to HP from 7 states

Shimla: Apprehending more Coronavirus trouble in the coming days, Himachal Pradesh made RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for those coming from seven hotspot Indian states from April 16 onwards.



The states are Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on Covid situation in the state here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting, wherein state's health secretary Amitabh Awasthi presented his report indicating further spike in the Covid cases in next 10 to 15 days in view of Navratri and wedding season.

The Chief Minister said after the meeting that though the state has not imposed any ban on entry of the persons coming from other states but seven states, where the Covid-19 has seen a very high and fast infection rate will require certain regulatory measures for those coming to Himachal Pradesh.

"An advisory will be issued that people of seven high load states viz. Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry 72 hour prior RT-PCR negative reports while visiting the state after April 16 to check the spread of this virus in the State," Jai Ram Thakur said.

He said the virus was spreading at a fast pace which was the biggest concern. During the last 45 days, the state has reported 10,690 new Covid cases. The number of deaths has also increased rapidly which was a matter of concern, as 120 deaths were reported in the State during the last 45 days.

"As of now, the state government has decided to allow tourists to visit the State, but at the same time hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the SoPs issued by the state government," said the Chief Minister.

While laying stress on twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones, Chief Minister said that greater emphasis must also be laid on going RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70 percent RT-PCR tests. He said that the state health department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet out any eventuality. The health department must also ensure minimum wastage in vaccines.

Thakur said the state government has allowed the devotees to visit various temples during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organizing of 'langars', 'bhandaras' and 'jagran' has been completely banned.

The devotees were allowed to visit the temple to perform 'puja' and 'darshans' by maintaining social distance and using face masks.

He said that no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles. He said that wearing face masks even in the vehicles must be

enforced strictly.