RSS people work in secret mode as a termite: Digvijay

Bhopal: In his familiar style, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) on Monday and said that RSS people work in secret mode as a termite.



Addressing youth congress workers in a programme in Indore of Madhya Pradesh, the former chief minister Singh also said the Congress workers are fighting an organization that is not visible on the surface like a termite.

"RSS works in the same way as white ants target an object or house under the surface without seeing. I know that after saying it, I will be faced abuse words a lot", Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Hinduism has never been under threat and it is so widespread, vast that is accepted by all. Christianity came here first then went to the western countries later, Islam came here in the 8th century. Even then there was no danger to the Hindus", Digvijay also said.

"Mughals ruled for 500 years, even then Hinduism was not under threat. Today, when there are Hindus in all the posts, then how did Hindusim under the threat. I cannot understand it", Congress general secretary said.

Challenging the RSS, Digvijay said that he wants the people of the RSS to debate with him.

He questioned, where is the registered headquarters of the RSS? It only works in a secret manner not do any work openly, they spread the wrong word. ​He further added RSS has never staged any dharna and movement for the common man.

The former chief minister alleged that Hindus were being threatened by them (RSS)so that they can take forward the fascist attitude and ideology.

"Spreading this ideology, they gain political benefits and earn money by getting political positions. If you understand this much, then you will be able to fight them", Digvijay said in his speech.

Alleging the RSS, Singh said that it is not a registered outfit, has no records of membership, doesn't have an account. If a member of the Sangh is caught in a criminal act, it is said that he is not our member, Digvijay said.