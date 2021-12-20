RSS head meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Shimla: Rashtriya Swayam sevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat,who was in Kangra on his five-day tour, met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at McLeodganj, near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The meeting held at 8 am at Dalai Lama's palace, lasted for an hour and was understood to have centered around the RSS stand on Tibet and also India's continued support of the Dalai Lama. After the meeting, Mohan Bhagat returned to Delhi by morning flight from Dharamshala.

Senior RSS functionary and head of the Bharat–Tibet Sahyog Manch Indresh Kumar accompanied the RSS Chief and was also present in the meeting.