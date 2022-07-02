RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet
Jaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Rajasthan on Saturday ahead of the week-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting.
Bhagwat reached Jaipur by train and was received by senior RSS leaders of the state. He then left for Bharti Bhavan for a brief stay, sources in the organisation said.
The RSS chief will reach Churu in the evening and spend the night there. On Sunday, Bhagwat will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh.
He will stay in Jhunjhunu during the RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting from July 4 to 10, the sources said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party...2 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet2 July 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Shop owner in Amravati likely killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma2 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT
Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day...2 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Punjab DGP Bhawra applies for leave after seeking central deputation2 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT