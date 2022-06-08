RS polls: Court to decide on temporary bail pleas of Deshmukh, Malik on June 9
Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday reserved till Thursday its order on the bail pleas of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and state minister Nawab Malik seeking the one-day relief to cast their votes in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had opposed the pleas of Deshmukh and Malik saying prisoners don't have the voting rights under the Representation of the People (RP) Act, said a person confined in prison cannot vote in any elections, "whether he is under sentence or an undertrial that doesn't make a difference".
Deshmukh's lawyer argued that let the legislature decide on the floor (about his vote) and hat he can go under
escort.
Malik's advocate also told the court that the validity of the vote can be decided by the returning officer.
Deshmukh and Malik, both senior NCP leaders, are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases.
The duo had last week filed applications seeking temporary bail before special judge R N Rokde.
On Wednesday, all the sides completed their arguments for and against the bail.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT