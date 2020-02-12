RS clocks 96% productivity in first phase of Budget session; 155 MPs speak in House

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha recorded 96 per cent productivity during the first phase of the Budget session with 155 members speaking during the nine days of sitting from January 31 to February 11.

According to data provided by Rajya Sabha secretariat, during the nine scheduled sittings of Rajya Sabha, the House functioned for a total of 38 hours 30 minutes as against the scheduled available time of 41 hours and 10 minutes.

While the House lost 5 hours 32 minutes on February 3 due to disruptions and forced adjournments, the members sat for three hours and 56 minutes beyond the scheduled time, resulting in a net loss of one hour and 36 minutes of the scheduled time, officials said.

During the second phase of the Budget session from March 2 to April 3, the government is seeking to get many legislations passed and time has been allotted for them.

Among the issues proposed to be taken up during the second phase of the session include consideration and passing of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance along with the statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the ordinance; Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to replace an ordinance along with the statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the ordinance.

Besides, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019; National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019; The Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020, after it is passed by Lok Sabha; Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 after it is passed by Lok Sabha and the motion for modification of notification regarding the Right to Information Rules, 2019, laid on the table of Rajya Sabha in November last year. A total of 323 interventions, including Zero Hour and special mentions made by 155 members, were made during the six functional days which comes to 54 per day, the officials said.