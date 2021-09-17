'Rs 53,000 cr projects for Delhi-NCR'

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that 15 projects for construction of roads and bridges have been approved for Delhi-NCR at a cost of Rs 53,000 crore. Out of these 14 projects are in progress. With the completion of these projects, pollution will reduce in Delhi-NCR and people will not have to waste their time in long traffic jams.



After inspecting the construction work of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gadkari addressed a programme organized at Lohtki village of Sohna sub-division of Gurugram district. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Statistics Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh and Sohna MLA, Sanjay Singh.

In a programme organised at Lohtki village of Gurugram, Union Minister Gadkari said that Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway of about 1380 km length is the longest expressway in India which will be ready by March-2023. About Rs 95,000 crore will be spent on this. The part of this expressway from Delhi to Dausa in Rajasthan and from Vadodara to Ankleshwar will be built by March-2022.

This expressway is being developed as an 8-lane access control green field expressway, which can be expanded to 12 lanes by adding 4 more lanes in future. A median of 21 meters width is being built on this expressway, which can be reduced in future to widen the expressway. Gadkari said that about 160 km length of this expressway falls in the state of Haryana on which Rs 10,400 crore is being spent. Out of this, work has also been allotted for the construction of an expressway of 130 km length.

This expressway will pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts of Haryana. Way-side facilities will be built at 6 places in the part falling in Haryana. This also includes various facilities for passengers like resorts, restaurants, dormitories, hospitals, food courts, fuel stations etc, besides parking garages for trucks etc. Not only this, there will also be commercial space of logistic park.

Gadkari said that helicopter ambulance service would also be available on this expressway to take the accident victims to the nearest hospital at the earliest.

Accepting Khattar's demands, the Union minister informed that three projects including villages Bilaspur, Manesar and Kapriwas have been approved on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at a cost of about Rs 250 crore.

Gadkari further said that the work of making interchange on Palwal-Aligarh National Highway and Eastern Peripheral Express Highway (KGP) has also been approved.