Rs 500 cr approved for repair, maintenance work of school buildings

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has approved an amount of Rs 500 crore for the repair and maintenance work of various school buildings across the state.

He has instructed the Chief Secretary to make sure that the repair work starts immediately after the monsoon ends. The move aims to ensure the smooth functioning of these schools.

In the instructions given to the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that during the state-wide meet and greet campaign, information about the deteriorating condition of school buildings was received from villagers, public representatives, and media representatives.

Besides, the work was long due because of insufficient fund allocation, which in turn had a negative impact on students' learning.

The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the Chief Secretary that a provision of at least Rs 500 crore should be made for the repair and maintenance work of schools before the commencement of the

upcoming academic session (June 2023).