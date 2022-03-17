Rs 2,989 cr new investment proposals cleared in HP

Shimla: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over 2nd ground breaking ceremony of global investments worth Rs 28,000 crore at Mandi in December 2021, Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday cleared another set of 24 new proposals for industrial sector investments. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said new proposals will have an investment of Rs 2989.44 crore and will generate employment for 5,610 persons. Since the new investment proposals came at the time when the state government was under fire in the state assembly for not doing enough to boost state's development and create jobs, the Chief Minister claims it as a major breakthrough. The state government has promised to create 30,000 new jobs by the end of the year. Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls in November-December 2022 alongwith Gujarat.

The new proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of Shiva weld Mesh, Nahan (Sirmour) for manufacturing of Sanitary Pad, N-95 Masks and Medical Instruments, M/s Aditya Industries Unit-II, Kala-Amb (Sirmour) for manufacturing of MS Shredding Scrap, M/s Indigram Bio Fuels Pvt. Ltd, Majholi, (Solan) for manufacturing of CNG and PNG, Bio Fertilizer, M/s Concord Print and Pack, Village Kirpalpur, (Nalagarh) Solan for manufacturing of Folding Cartons, Corrugated Boxes etc., M/s Onyx Biotec Pvt. Ltd.(Nalagarh) for manufacturing of Dry Syrup, Dry Injection, IV Fluids and M/s Himachal Interweaves Pvt. Ltd, Nalagarh, for manufacturing of Indian Cotton Yarn and M/s Rashika Medicare Pvt. Baddi, for manufacturing of Injection.

The authority also approved proposals for expansion for M/s Alpla India Pvt. Ltd. Baddi for manufacturing of Plastic Bottles, Plastic Caps, M/s Ind-Sphinx Precision Limited (Unit–B), Taxal Road, Parwanoo manufacturing of Special Diamond Coating Tools and TMM Others Tools, M/s Morepen Laboratories Limited, Parwanoo, for manufacturing of Bulk Drugs and Intermediates, M/s Indorama Industries limited, Baddi, for manufacturing of Spandex Yarn and M/s Gillette India Limited Unit-1, Katha, Baddi, for manufacturing of Plastic Molded

Razor Blades.