Rs 1L for Panchayats stopping stubble burning: Punjab Speaker

Chandigarh: Taking a new initiative, The Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has announced to give one lakh rupees each to the village panchayats of his constituency who do not burn paddy stubble. This amount will be given from his discretionary quota.

Sandhwan said that the burning of paddy stubble has a harmful impact on the environment along with the loss of fertility of the land. He said that according the principles of Gurbani, the people of Punjab love nature the most. As the people get aware about the harmfull effects of stubble burning, they are abandoning this trend. He said that the day is not far when the people of the state will completely abandon the trend of burning straw and wheat.

Sandhwan has not only continuously made people aware about the harmful impact of stubble burning, but he has also honored people who did not burn the paddy stubble. Last week, he honored the farmers of different districts of the state during a ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha. It was a unique initiative of its kind. In this ceremony, 18 farmers from Faridkot district, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, 1 from Rupnagar, 10 from Gurdaspur and 7 from Ludhiana and Barnala were honored. He also appealed

to the farmers to plant more trees for the protection of environment.