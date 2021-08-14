Rs 14744.99 cr approved for states, Union Territories

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday approved another instalment of Rs 14744.99 crore under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-II package) to all states and UTs.



In view of the second wave, its spread into rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, and the evolving pandemic situation, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' on July 8 amounting to Rs 23,123 crore. This scheme is to be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

To fast track the implementation of the ECRP-II, on July 22, Rs 1827.80 crore have been released to the states and UTs as 15 per cent advance to undertake preparatory activities.

Further, 35 per cent funds are being released on Friday to the states and UTs, thus, making a total of 50 per cent release of funds so as to ensure implementation of critical activities at the state and district levels to prepare the public healthcare systems in response to the evolving pandemic, the statement said.

This scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme with some central sector components. It aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development including for paediatric care and with measurable outcomes. Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components of the ECRP-II, states and UTs have been supported by way of approvals for Emergency COVID Response Plans (ECRP) to the tune of Rs 14744.99 crore.

The proposals for the infrastructure to be created have been received from the states.

The CSS component of ECRP-II package will support states and UTs for the creation of 827 paediatric units in the districts which will result in additional creation of 19,030 oxygen supported beds and 10,440 ICU/HDU beds, and to augment 23,056 ICU beds in public healthcare system out of which 20 per cent will be paediatric ICU beds.

The package will help to establish 42 Paediatric Centres of Excellence (Paediatric CoE), at least one in each state and UT, (either in medical colleges, state government hospitals or central hospitals such as AIIMS, INIs, etc) for providing tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the district paediatric units.