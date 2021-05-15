Rs 1.35L cr disbursed so far under PM-KISAN scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre has transferred around Rs 1,35,000



crore so far under the PM-KISAN scheme with the payment of eighth instalment on Friday and is also procuring higher quantity of paddy and wheat at MSP to boost farmers' income.

Out of the total amount disbursed since the launch of the scheme in February 2019, Modi said around Rs 60,000 crore has been transferred during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is helping farmers in these difficult times.

The Prime Minister on Friday released the eighth instalment of Rs 20,667 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video-conference.

Under the scheme, which became effective from December 2018, the Centre provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

Addressing the event, Modi said farmers have performed their duties even during this COVID-19 pandemic and helped the country achieve a record production of foodgrains and horticulture crops.

He said the PM-KISAN scheme was launched to help farmers, especially small and marginal ones, in meeting their input costs.

The Prime Minister said around 10 crore farmers have received the 8th instalment.

"To West Bengal farmers, the benefit has begun to reach for the first time. Today, lakhs of farmers in West Bengal have got their first instalment. Gradually when the names of farmers are sent to the Centre, the number of beneficiaries will increase," he added.

Overall, around 11 crore farmers have received around Rs 1,35,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme so far, Modi said, adding that about Rs 60,000 crore has been transferred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"PM-KISAN is benefitting small and marginal farmers. In these difficult times, this money is helping these farmers a lot. So far under the scheme, about 11 crore farmers have got Rs 1.35 lakh crore in their bank accounts. There are no middlemen," Modi said.

The government is continuously making efforts to ensure benefits to farmers reach directly at a faster pace, the Prime Minister added.

"Despite COVID-19 challenges, record foodgrains and horticulture products have been grown. The government has also procured record rice and wheat at minimum support price from farmers. New record procurements are being set, first rice and now wheat," Modi said.

Talking about procurement operations, he said the centre has purchased 10 per cent more wheat so far this year at MSP and added that around Rs 58,000 crore payment has been made to farmers directly.

"I am happy that lakhs of farmers from Punjab and Haryana for the first time are connected with DBT (direct benefit transfer)...," Modi said adding that Rs 18,000 crore in Punjab and Rs 9,000 crore in Haryana have been deposited into farmers' accounts.

He also mentioned that farmers of Punjab and Haryana are sharing their experiences on social media about how they feel to see money in their bank accounts.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at the borders of the national capital since November-end.

They are seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee to the MSP.

Modi said the government is continuously working to provide new solutions in agriculture. "Promoting organic farming is one such effort. Cost of production is less, good price one fetches in the market."

Within 5 km radius of the two sides of the Ganga, organic farming is being promoted so that chemicals used in farming do not enter into the river. Organic farm products under the brand Namami Ganga is being promoted, he said.