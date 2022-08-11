'Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to Gujarat women if voted to power'
Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years in Gujarat if his party came to power, and stressed that this was not a freebie. He also promised to increase the entry-level salaries of police personnel in the state.
The allowance for women was the fifth guarantee Kejriwal gave as part of his poll campaign in Gujarat. Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by year-end. The allowance will be given to those who are willing to accept it, he said.
Rs 1,000 is not revdi (freebie). This is your right. People's money should go to people, not to the Swiss bank, said the Delhi Chief Minister while making the announcement at a gathering of hundreds of women.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned against "revdi culture" or the culture of freebies in politics.
Kejriwal's earlier poll guarantees to people of Gujarat included free electricity up to 300 units and an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to the unemployed youth.
