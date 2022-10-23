RPG attack case: Punjab police arrests 2 more, recovers AK-56 rifle

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of arresting the main accused in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case Charat Singh from Mumbai, Punjab Police based on his disclosures have also recovered an AK-56 assault rifle and arrested his two aides, who provided him hide-outs. An RPG attack was carried out at Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022, at about 1945 hours.



Those arrested have been identified as Syed Mohammad Touseef Chisty alias Chinky of Ajmer, Rajasthan and Sunil Kumar alias Kala.

The development came amid the ongoing war against anti-social elements launched by Punjab Police on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that on disclosures of accused Charat Singh, Police teams have recovered an Ak -56 along with 100 rounds of ammunition and a .30 bore pistol. In further development in this case after Charat Singh' interrogation, Police teams have arrested Syed Mohammad Touseef Chisty alias Chinky from Ajmer in Rajasthan, he said.

The DGP said that investigations revealed that accused Chinky has been in touch with Lakhbir Landa from the last 5-7 years and on Landa's directions, Chinky had arranged a stay for Charat at a guest house named Al-Khadim in Ajmer. Charat revealed that Landa has sent around 3 to 4 lakhs to Chinky, he added.

He said that another accomplice of Charat identified as Sunil Kumar alias Kala, who provided him a hideout on the directions of America-based Jagroop Singh alias Roop, has also been arrested from Ropar. Jagroop Roop, a native of Shri Anandpur Sahib is considered to be a close aide of Lakhbir Landa.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Punjab Police has been striving to make the state crime-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, accused Charat is a habitual offender and has been facing several cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, and under the arms act in Punjab. He had also procured an RPG, AK-47, and other weapons from across the border with the active support of Pakistan ISI through Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

The accused was serving a life sentence in a murder case, and at the time of the RPG attack, he was out on parole. During his parole period, Charat reassembled his associates including Nishan Kulla and others from the Tarn Taran area to carry out the RPG attack.