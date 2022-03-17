RPF rescued 2,201 minors in 2022 so far, says Railways

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) claimed to have rescued 2,201 minors in 2022 so far. "We have rescued 1,488 boys and 713 girls," RPF's official statement mentioned.



Meanwhile, the rail ministry stated that during February, 1,156 children, including 787 boys and 369 girls, in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways were also rescued in coordination with the NGOs.

The ministry added, "Children in distress coming in contact with railways are vulnerable to be exploited or trafficked. Transportation of victim child precedes the stage of exploitation. Once the child is exploited, no measure of rehabilitation, however effective, can obliterate the scars on his/her psyche caused by exploitation. RPF is positioned strategically to secure the child before he/she falls into the hands of exploiters."

RPF also launched "Operation Nanhe Fariste" for child protection and rescue where it undertakes the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost or separated from their families due to various reasons. Not only children but RPF is also entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area, passengers and matters connected therewith. They also provide help to rescue women in need of care and protection.

Incidents wherein passengers are trying to board or de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train. Under mission "Jeevan Raksha" RPF personnel, claimed to have saved 62 lives - 35 male and 27 female during February and 114 lives in this year so far.

Moreover, female RPF personnel, who currently is 9 per cent of total strength, help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under "Operation Matrishakti". According to the official data, in February, lady RPF personnel assisted 9 such women passengers and were instrumental in their child-birth. "We have provided help in 16 such cases in 2022," the official statement by the Rail Protection Force mentioned.

RPF under "Operation Amanat" helped in securing lost belongings and restoring them to the rightful owners. It retrieved 1,746 passengers' belongings valued to the tune of more than Rs 2.93 crores under this operation during February, data mentioned. "In 2022, we have secured and returned left behind luggage to the tune of Rs 5.74 crores to their rightful owners," RPF officials informed.

Further, with no stones unturned in countering the Narcotics peddling, RPF become a conduit for narcotics smuggling. RPF also launched "Operation NARCOS", where it has recovered narcotic products valued Rs 3.82 crores with the arrest of 248 persons in the year 2022.