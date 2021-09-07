Routes to be diverted in view of farmers' protest in Karnal

Chandigarh: On September 7, vehicles coming from Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarawadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amrutpanur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road-44.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, meanwhile, maintained that after the "state violence" against the peaceful farmers on August 28 in Karnal, which resulted in the death of one farmer and injury to countless others, the farmers had issued an ultimatum to the Haryana government to act against the SDM and other officers who were caught giving command to 'break heads' of the farmers.

A press released issued on behalf of SKM leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shivkumar Sharma 'Kakkaji', Yudhvir Singh and Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers had demanded that the officers be sacked, and a murder case be registered against the SDM Ayush Sinha, in addition to a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to Shaheed Kajal's family and Rs 2 lakh each to the farmers injured in the violence.