Roshni Act: Farooq's sister, prominent hoteliers in 2nd list issued by J&K admin

Srinagar/Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's sister, an influential mahant and two prominent hoteliers including a Congress leader figure in the second list of 269 people who have availed land under the now-scrapped Roshni Act.



The Jammu administration also released another list of seven persons who have allegedly encroached upon state land and it included a PDP leader, a retired inspector general of police and a senior superintendent of police.

According to the fresh list uploaded on the website of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, majority of the 131 beneficiaries including a former bureaucrat and his wife legalised their residential places under the Roshni scheme, while there are also names of dozens of businessmen who have got the ownership rights of their commercial buildings.

This is the second list of beneficiaries issued by the divisional administration in accordance with the October 9 directive of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which has declared Roshni Act "illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable" and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of the land under this law.

The administration uploaded a list of 35 beneficiaries which included former finance minister Haseeb Drabu, some of his relatives and top hoteliers and a former bureaucrat earlier.

The second list included names of Congress leader K K Amla and Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, both prominent businessmen and hoteliers besides former bureaucrat Mohammad Shafi Pandit and his wife.

Suriya Abdullah, sister of Farooq Abdullah, was also named among the beneficiaries who got ownership of an over three kanal plot under residential use.

According to the list, the land had been approved by the authorities but she was yet to pay Rs 1 crore fees. No notice has been issued to her since the time of approving the land in her name.

In Jammu, the divisional commissioner separately released another list of 138 beneficiaries falling in Jammu south tehsil, mostly belonging to the majority community, who are in possession of over 107 acres of land which was vested to them under Roshni Act.

Though majority of them are agriculturalists and farmers, there are also some influential people including the trustee of Digiana Ashram, Mahant Manjeet Singh who owns seven kanals of land.

In a separate list under encroached state land (Physically Encroached but not shown in Revenue Record) other than Roshni, it identified seven persons who are in possession of over five acres of land.

The list included PDP leader Talib Choudhary (two kanals), PDP office having three kanals of land at Bahu-Sunjwan tehsil, retired IGP Nisar Ali (three kanals), retired SSP Mirza Rasheed (three kanals) and prominent businessman Haji Sultan Ali, who owns the major chunk of 30 kanals of land.

The Jammu divisional administration had on Tuesday released separate lists of 541 people, almost all belonging to the majority community, in different tehsils who have availed land under the Roshi Act besides two lists of nine persons who have allegedly encroached upon the state land other than the Roshni Act, which included Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.