Rose Valley case: CBI files another charge-sheet against Kundu

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed yet another chargesheet against Gautam Kundu in the Rs 15,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund case - this time in Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati for illegally collecting around Rs 1,700 crore from unsuspecting investors all over the Assam region, except Jorhat, officials here said on Wednesday.



The CBI has said that the chargesheet was filed recently before the District and Sessions Judge in Kamrup under relevant sections of the IPC, The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and the Assam Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Institutions) Act of 2000.

The central probe agency has said that during the investigation into the case, Kundu along with Shibomoy Dutta, Ashok Kumar Saha and Ram Lal Goswami, who are the accused directors in five Rose Valley group companies, had collected the funds from members of the public under the pretext of a non-refundable investment with high returns and then allegedly misappropriated the amount.

The CBI's latest chargesheet alleged that of the Rs 1,700 crore collected in Assam, the accused company officials had misappropriated around Rs 537 crore for which the chargesheet has been filed.