Roorkee mayor joins BJP

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday welcomed Roorkee mayor Gaurav Goel, who along with his supporters rejoined the BJP, at the party office in the hill capital. Goel and his 12 independent councillors, were formally inducted by BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat who had played a key role in bringing back the rebels into the saffron fold.



In 2019, after being denied ticket, Goel had contested the mayor election and defeated the BJP and Congress candidates in Roorkee.

Addressing the media, CM said, "Now our party has 75 percent of mayors in Uttarakhand. I am confident that Goel would strengthen the BJP in Roorkee which is a very important city in the Haridwar district."

In Uttarakhand out of total 8 mayors, five belong to the ruling party and the induction of Goel has indicated the BJP's aggressive approach.