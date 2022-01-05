Rohtang tunnel closed temporarily for tourists

Shimla: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow warning about rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the district authorities at Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts have stopped movement of the tourists to Rohtang Tunnel, the popular tourist spot at height of 10,000 near Manali. Entire district of Lahaul-Spiti and its higher reaches have been experiencing snowfall for the past 12 hours and places like Kufri, Narkanda and Fagu also experienced fresh snowfall.



Shimla and many parts of the state's lower hills witnessed rainfall breaking a prolonged dry spell in the state's prime agriculture belt.

The upper areas of Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur known for growing fruits including apples have witnessed first snowfall of this year bringing some hopes among the orchardists about the next crop.

Reports said Spiti valley has witnessed heavy snowfall while many parts of Lahaul-Spiti are completely cut off from main headquarters. The road communication has been disrupted.

The district police at Lahaul-Spiti has advised a public advisory asking the people to avoid unnecessary travels in view of the weather changes and MeT forecast.

"The traffic towards Rohtang Tunnel has been stopped because of the snowfall and the road becoming highly risky for the tourists," said a senior official at Kullu.

The MeT office issued a yellow warning of a thunderstorm, lightning and a hailstorm over plains, low and mid hills on January 4 and a thunderstorm and heavy rain or snowfall in mid and higher hills on January 5.

"The higher mountains in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba & Mandi have received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, while Keylong recorded its lowest temperatures at -4.0 degrees Celsius," said a senior MeT official at Shimla.

Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul, informed that weather conditions for the next four to five days would bring snowfall and rain in the region. He had issued warnings for the same on January 3, for the next 48 hours in the higher mountain regions of the state.

Strong velocity icy winds lashed Shimla and adjoining areas on Monday and people shivered even as the sun shone under a partially clouded sky.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked the district administration at Shimla and other towns to ensure that the people were not inconvenienced during the snowfall. All essential services like water supply, Electricity, transport and essential items be maintained.