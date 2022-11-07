Road rage: Several dead, scores injured in separate accidents across country

Korba/Mahasamund/ Balasore/ Bijnor/ Jaipur: Five persons were killed in separate road accidents in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Mahasamund districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.



Three persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary container vehicle on Kotmi Road, under Pendra police station limits in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, on Sunday night, an official said.

In another accident, two men were killed when their car hit a tree under Kotwali police station limits in Mahasamund district on Sunday, police said.

At least three people died and four others were injured after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said.

Two youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, the SHO said

Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a

birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.