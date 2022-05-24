Road crash in western UP, five of family on way to Kedarnath killed
Bulandshahr (UP): Five members of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said.
Eleven members of the family were in the Mahindra Scorpio that hit the truck, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.
Three of the injured have been referred to a medical college in Meerut, he said.
The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the ground to oversee relief measures.
Those killed were identified as Hardik (6), Vansh (5), Shalu (21), Himanshu (25) and Paras (22), police said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side's plea seeking to reject Hindu...24 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested on corruption...24 May 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Cong president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for...24 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer...24 May 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Mentally challenged man's murder in MP: Accused posed as CBI officer;...24 May 2022 7:15 AM GMT