Road crash in western UP, five of family on way to Kedarnath killed

Bulandshahr (UP): Five members of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.



The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said.

Eleven members of the family were in the Mahindra Scorpio that hit the truck, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

Three of the injured have been referred to a medical college in Meerut, he said.

The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the ground to oversee relief measures.

Those killed were identified as Hardik (6), Vansh (5), Shalu (21), Himanshu (25) and Paras (22), police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.