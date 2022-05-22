Road crash in UP leaves 7 dead
Siddharthnagar (UP): An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here, leaving seven people dead, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night near Katya village in Jogia Udaypur area.
The SUV was carrying 11 people. While four people died on the spot, others were rushed to a hospital, where three more died.
Those killed were identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure best treatment for the injured.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Join at Lakshadweep or face disciplinary action: MHA to six DANICS...22 May 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Tax cut on fuel by Centre only 'partial', don't expect states to slash ...22 May 2022 10:06 AM GMT
No one in country listens to Rahul Gandhi, so he's venting out...22 May 2022 9:56 AM GMT
Punjab targets 12 lakh hectares of paddy area with DSR technique22 May 2022 9:55 AM GMT
RS polls: Will support any candidate chosen by Shiv Sena, says Sharad...22 May 2022 9:53 AM GMT