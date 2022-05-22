Road crash in UP leaves 7 dead

Siddharthnagar (UP): An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here, leaving seven people dead, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place on Saturday night near Katya village in Jogia Udaypur area.

The SUV was carrying 11 people. While four people died on the spot, others were rushed to a hospital, where three more died.

Those killed were identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure best treatment for the injured.



