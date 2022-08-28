Road accident in UP leaves five dead

Azamgarh (UP): An SUV overturned after ramming into a motorcycle and a road divider on the Azamgarh-Allahabad highway here, leaving five people dead, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place on Saturday night when the SUV was on its way to Mirzapur, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

The deceased have been identified as Shushil Saroj (32), Shiv Prakash (30), his daughter Anokhi (3), Pintu Yadav (22) and Meena Devi (25), police said.

A woman injured in the accident was in a serious condition.