Rlys to transport relief materials to flood-hit NE states free-of-cost
New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to transport all types of relief materials for flood affected areas of northeast free-of-cost. This provision of free transportation will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials transportation by Parcel Van/Second class, Luggage cum Guard Van and goods trains. All types of freight charges have been waived off for transportation of relief materials from any part of the country to northeast region. Further, no ancillary charges like demurrage/wharfage etc or others will be charged for transportation of relief materials.
Less than standard composition rakes can also be booked with relief materials to the entire flood affected Northeast region. Government organizations across the country can send relief materials free-of -cost to the flood affected areas of northeast region. In addition, other non government organizations can also avail this facility after proper approval from the respective Divisional Railway Managers.
Divisional Railway Managers have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities including attaching additional coaches/vans to various northeast bound trains. However, in case of non government organizations consignor/consignee must be district magistrate/deputy commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching/receiving station is situated. Indian Railways has always been ahead in helping people during natural calamities.
