Rlys to abolish 13K posts: Body to protest decision

Kolkata: The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) will protest against Railway Board's decision to abolish over 13,000 posts amid staff shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



"We will start our protest once the lockdown in West Bengal is over. It is unfortunate that the Railway Board has decided to lay off 13, 450 posts in Railways in the year 2021-2022 on the basis of labour census," said Tanmay Roy, division secretary of AILRSA.

He reiterated that fresh recruitments of Railway employees in different departments have stopped for a long time. According to the Annual Report (Salaries and Allowances) released by the Central Government on March 3, 2019, there were 2, 85, 258 vacancies in the Railways. "There are over 12.54 lakh employees. At present, staff shortages in many security jobs and train operations are adversely affecting the day to day functioning of Railways," pointed out Roy.

According to sources, over 2500 Railway employees have died due to COVID-19 (including Loco Running Staff 299). At least over 1000 Railway staff are being affected by COVID -19 on a daily basis.