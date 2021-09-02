Rlys replaces Patna Rajdhani coaches with modified Tejas sleeper rakes

New Delhi: In a new move, Indian Railways ran Rajendra Nagar (Patna) - New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, replacing the existing Rajdhani rakes with the Tejas sleeper coach rakes on Wednesday.



According to the rail ministry officials, this is a new move towards 'train travel experience with enhanced comfort'. "The existing rakes of Train No. 02309/10 Rajendra Nagar – New Delhi- Rajendra Nagar Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious and premium trains are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches. The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort," an official communique of the rail ministry mentioned.

Smart coaches are being replaced to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. The new coaches are equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

The PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

Further, Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety-related messages. Six cameras are fitted in each coach for live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions, Network Video Recorder are provided. All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed. All coaches are provided with an Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have an automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Moreover, the emergency Talkback for medical or security emergencies is installed. This apart, the modern coaches are provided with an anti-graffiti coating, gel-coated shelves, modified dustbins, door latch activated light, engagement display and also infant care seats.

Automatic displays are installed for the toilet occupancy inside each coach, two Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don'ts announcements in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged. The Bio-Vacuum Toilet system provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Further, the coaches are provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches, seats and berths having fire-resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Even, for the sake of ease of passengers, convenient upper berth arrangement has also been done in each coach.

Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is the third Rajdhani that got upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express. However, the rail ministry is yet to confirm that whether more Rajdhani Express trains across all zones to see such replacement with modified Tejas sleeper rakes.