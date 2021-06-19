Rlys ferry over 32L passengers in last 7 days

New Delhi: With many states announcing unlock measure amid drop in Coronavirus cases nationwide, the Indian Railways has ferried over 32 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers travel in the last seven days.



The Rail Ministry informed that from June 11 to June 17 of this year approximately 32.56 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers travelling by long-distance mail express trains from areas like Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha to various destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

The average occupancy of trains is around 110.2 per cent, Indian Railways claimed in an official communication on Saturday.

"To facilitate the movement of migrant labour from the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to the metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai etc, Indian Railways is operating Mail or Express Specials, Holiday Specials and Summer Special trains. All these trains are being operated as fully reserved trains keeping in view the COVID protocol," the ministry mentioned.

The booking for these trains is available to the travelling public through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at the Reservation Counters and also through online mode by using an e-ticketing system.

Till June 18, 983 Mail or Express and Holiday Specials have been operated by Railways (56 per cent of the pre-COVID level). In addition, about 1309 Summer Specials have also been operated to facilitate the movement of the people wanting to return to the place of work. These special trains provide connectivity primarily from states like Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru etc.

Further, approximately 29.15 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers have been booked by long-distance mail express trains from areas like Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha to various destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai areas for the next 10 days, the Rail Ministry also confirmed. The Zonal Railways have been asked to coordinate with various industry associations and business houses to ascertain the demand and facilitate the movement of the workers accordingly.

The Summer Special trains are operating between different Origin-Destination pairs like Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Bhagalpur-Mumbai, Bhubaneswar-Pune, Danapur-Pune, Barauni-Ahmedabad, Patna-Delhi, Samastipur-Mumbai, Sealdah-Delhi, Raxaul-Delhi, Saharsa-Delhi, Danapur-Secunderabad, Raxaul-Secunderabad, Patliputra-Bengaluru, Chapra-Mumbai, Guwahati-Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Hyderabad, etc.