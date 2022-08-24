Rly Min visits Bijnor railway station

new delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways is on a visit to Bijnor Railway Station in Moradabad Division of Northern Railway on Tuesday. Boarding the carriage from Delhi Safdarjung Station, he conducted a rear



window inspection of Delhi Safdarjung-Ghaziabad-Bijnor rail line.

He was accompanied by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway, N.N. Singh, ADRM, Moradabad and Principal Heads of the Departments of Northern Railway and senior officers of Moradabad Division.