RJD MLA convicted in arms seizure case: Bihar

Patna: A special court in Patna on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Mokama assembly seat, Anant Singh, in a case pertaining to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, cartridges and hand grenades from his house in 2019.

The MP-MLA court of Special Judge Triloki Dubey will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkaar', on June 21.

His lawyer Sunil Kumar told reporters, "We will move the high court after the punishment is awarded on June 21."