RJD announces new national executive team
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad Yadav announced its new national executive on Thursday with the jailed party chief's wife Rabri Devi retaining the vice president post. Lalu Prasad remained the party president, a post he has been holding since its inception over two decades ago.
The announcement of RJD's new team comes three months after Prasad, who has been serving sentences in fodder scam cases at Ranchi, was re-elected as the party president.
Along with Rabri Devi, party veterans Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Shivanand Tiwary continue to hold the offices of national vice-president, a party release said.
