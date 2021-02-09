Rise in minimum temp in almost all of Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature increased in Kashmir, except in Gulmarg, on Tuesday, even as the Meteorological department has forecast a spell of light rain or snowfall at a few places in the higher reaches of the valley, officials said.



Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night against the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minimum of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist destination, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius -- up over three notches from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night, one notch down compared to the previous night's low, the officials said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has said there is a possibility of a spell of light rain or snowfall at a few places in the higher reaches of the valley on Tuesday, while the weather in the plains is expected to remain mainly dry.