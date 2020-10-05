Rise in cases against sitting, ex-lawmakers; need strict monitoring, says report filed in SC

New Delhi: Criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers have increased over the last two years and strict monitoring at the micro level is needed by high courts to ensure expeditious disposal of cases against them, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

The total number of cases against sitting and former lawmakers are 4,859 as per a new report, while it was 4,442 in March 2020, the top court was apprised in a report filed before it. "The number of cases pending against MPs/ MLAs (sitting and former) have increased over the last two years despite monitoring for expeditious disposal in the present proceedings.

"It is, therefore, submitted that strict monitoring, at a micro-level, by the High Courts is necessary to ensure expeditious disposal of the cases against legislators," said the report filed by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, assisted by advocate SnehaKalita.

The report has been submitted in a petition filed in 2016 by BJP leader and advocate AshwiniUpadhyay and raised the issue of inordinately delay in disposal of criminal cases against former and sitting lawmakers. The report stated that some high courts favoured constitution of Special Courts in each District, both at Sessions and Magisterial level.

"Many other High Courts have favoured trial by the respective jurisdictional courts with a mandate to take these cases on a priority basis. In some of the States, the High Courts have recommended constitution of zone-wise Special Courts. "The High Courts have recommended the appointment of Nodal Prosecution Officer and Special Public prosecutor for each of the court and have written to the State Governments in this regard," the report said.

All the High Courts have favoured setting up of Safe and Secure Witness Examination Room with video conference facility citing lack of infrastructure facilities and non-availability of funds for this, the amicus curiae told the court.

"No status report has been filed by the Union of India with respect to initiation and current stage of cases against the legislators pending before CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies, the grant of sanction and expected time for completion," the report said. There are 25 cases pending at sessions level and 62 at magistrate level in Delhi which include matters under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the like.