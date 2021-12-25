Rijiju: Centre, state working together for in-depth probe

Ludhiana (Punjab): Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana district court in Punjab which was rocked by a bomb blast a day before and said the Centre and the state will work together to ensure strong action against the domestic and foreign elements trying to spoil peace and harmony in the state as well as the country.



Rijiju said central and state agencies are already conducting an in-depth probe into the incident. A bomb went off in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.

Police suspect that the man killed in the blast on the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

Even though the deceased was yet to be identified, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar claimed that they have got some important clues during investigation which would prove useful in cracking the case.

Teams of multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have arrived at the blast site and are working jointly.

Talking to reporters, Rijiju said he had spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and it was decided that the central and state agencies will jointly probe the matter in depth and strong action will be taken against those behind the dastardly act.

He said the main purpose of his visit was to assure the people of Ludhiana as well as Punjab that by launching a coordinated effort with the state government, this incident will be thoroughly probed.

He said he also conveyed the empathy and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the victims of the explosion and the people of Punjab.

"The Centre and the state will work together and take strong action against those elements within the country and outside trying to spoil the peace and harmony of Punjab and the country," he said.

This is a serious incident, a sensitive issue, and the central and state governments will work with full coordination, he assured. When asked if it was a terror crime, Commissioner of Police Bhullar said, "Investigations are on and it is too early to say anything." The body of the deceased was sent to the civil hospital late Thursday night for post-mortem.

Police said preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased is suspected to be either carrier of the explosive or a human bomb himself. He had a religious tattoo mark on one of his arms. A mobile phone has also been recovered from of the debris, the police said.