Rights come along with duties: RSS chief on R-Day

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has an unequivocal message for the people of India on the occasion of 71st Republic Day -- rights come along with an individual's duties.

Bhagwat was speaking at a Republic Day event at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after unfurling the tricolour.

He said: "The Constitution has made every citizen of the country a king. The king has the rights, but with the rights, everyone should also follow his duties and be disciplined."

The timing of the message is interesting when many have taken to the streets to protest against legislation like Citizenship Amendment Act, often resulting in senseless violence. Though Bhagwat didn't mention the CAA in as clear terms in his address, his message is believed to be for the protesters.

On December 15 last year, during a protest against the CAA outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, four DTC buses and hundreds of private vehicles were damaged. The same week, Delhi's Seelampur-Jafrabad area witnessed massive stone pelting and large scale arson. More than 10,000 residents of Seelampur, Jafrabad and adjoining areas assembled around 1 p.m. and marched towards Jafrabad before they tried to torch a police post. The protest was predominantly against the CAA. In West Bengal, trains and stations were set on fire over protest against the contentious Act.

While Bhagwat reminded Indians that its a two way street when it comes to availing the fundamental rights as a citizen, he said, "India will be built in accordance with the dreams of our revolutionaries who will liberate the country (when we play our part as well)."

India on Sunday, celebrated 71st Republic Day amid much fanfare, across the nation.