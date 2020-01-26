Rights come along with duties: RSS chief on R-Day
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has an unequivocal message for the people of India on the occasion of 71st Republic Day -- rights come along with an individual's duties.
Bhagwat was speaking at a Republic Day event at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after unfurling the tricolour.
He said: "The Constitution has made every citizen of the country a king. The king has the rights, but with the rights, everyone should also follow his duties and be disciplined."
The timing of the message is interesting when many have taken to the streets to protest against legislation like Citizenship Amendment Act, often resulting in senseless violence. Though Bhagwat didn't mention the CAA in as clear terms in his address, his message is believed to be for the protesters.
On December 15 last year, during a protest against the CAA outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, four DTC buses and hundreds of private vehicles were damaged. The same week, Delhi's Seelampur-Jafrabad area witnessed massive stone pelting and large scale arson. More than 10,000 residents of Seelampur, Jafrabad and adjoining areas assembled around 1 p.m. and marched towards Jafrabad before they tried to torch a police post. The protest was predominantly against the CAA. In West Bengal, trains and stations were set on fire over protest against the contentious Act.
While Bhagwat reminded Indians that its a two way street when it comes to availing the fundamental rights as a citizen, he said, "India will be built in accordance with the dreams of our revolutionaries who will liberate the country (when we play our part as well)."
India on Sunday, celebrated 71st Republic Day amid much fanfare, across the nation.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rights come along with duties: RSS chief on R-Day26 Jan 2020 8:48 AM GMT
New Zealand set India 133-run target to win 2nd T2026 Jan 2020 8:46 AM GMT
Republic Day 2020:India celebrates 71st Republic Day in...26 Jan 2020 8:44 AM GMT
Iraq protesters wounded in second day of clashes with...26 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Philippines lowers volcano alert, thousands can return26 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT