Rifles, cartridges found missing in SAPB Battalion: CAG report

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking revelation, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found shortage of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges in a joint verification held in the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) here.

The report on General and Social sector for the year ending March 31, 2018, was tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday.

The CAG report also found that anti Maoist operations at Palakkad, Malappuram, Idukki and Wayanad suffered due to dependence of police forces on analog communication equipment. The state government, it said, had "failed" to make timely payment of spectrum charges and obtain license from the Union government for procuring Digital Mobile

Radios.