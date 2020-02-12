Rifles, cartridges found missing in SAPB Battalion: CAG report
Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking revelation, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found shortage of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges in a joint verification held in the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) here.
The report on General and Social sector for the year ending March 31, 2018, was tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday.
The CAG report also found that anti Maoist operations at Palakkad, Malappuram, Idukki and Wayanad suffered due to dependence of police forces on analog communication equipment. The state government, it said, had "failed" to make timely payment of spectrum charges and obtain license from the Union government for procuring Digital Mobile
Radios.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Retail inflation jumps to nearly six-year high of 7.59% in...12 Feb 2020 4:49 PM GMT
FASTag to be available free of charge for 15 days12 Feb 2020 4:48 PM GMT
MFs log Rs 1.2 lakh cr inflow in January12 Feb 2020 4:47 PM GMT
India, US engaged in hectic parleys on trade deal12 Feb 2020 4:47 PM GMT
Nasscom pegs FY20 revenue growth at 7.7% to $191 billion12 Feb 2020 4:46 PM GMT