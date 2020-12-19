Reviving heritage and history of Chhattisgarh

Situated at the heart of India with its rich biodiversity and distinct culture, Chhattisgarh has always stood out as an appealing force for Tourism Sector. The 9th largest state of India with a plethora of mythological tales and epics, Archaeological and heritage sites dating back to the Era of Kalchuris and the unique tribal relevance in the state, has always created a special place for Chhattisgarh, as a religious, cultural and an incredible tourism destination of historical importance. A divine state in tune with its old age traditions and a state of prosperity amidst the toughest times. A land blessed with the presence of Gods and Goddesses and their epic tales.

Chhattisgarh- A land blessed with mythological tales dating back to the era of Ramayana and Mahabharata

The mythological tales date back to the period of Ramayana and Mahabharata. The state is renowned for its significant role in the life of Lord Rama. Chhattisgarh used to be the Maternal Home of Lord Rama and the birthplace of her Mother- Mata Kaushalya. Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshaman had started their exile in the Dandakaranya region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. It is also said, that they spent more than 10 years of their 14 year exile period, in Chhattisgarh itself.

A multidimensional approach: Development of forest dwellers from remote regions of the state

The Bhupesh Baghel led state government is forging a new pathway for tourism development in Chhattisgarh with a fresh vision and strategy for a state blessed with an abundance of raw and unexplored potential.

This new roadmap of tourism development passes through areas which were neglected and left unexplored despite being, a junction of nature's beauty and cultural wealth. The major objective behind this multi-dimensional project is to bring the development of forest dwellers residing in remote regions of the state, into the centre of the economy with the promotion and development of tourism sector in these regions.

Therefore, the state government is linking the cultural development of the state with its tourism development. The project of Ram Van Gaman tourism Circuit was chalked out to highlight the mythological and historical background of Chhattisgarh and its close association with the life of Lord Rama. It not only emphasizes on the places which are associated with the exile period of Ram but will additionally aid in the development of areas surrounding the sites.

Tourism rally organised on December 14 to promote the objectives behind Ram Van Gaman Path

To promote the objective behind the Ram Van Gaman Path, a tourism chariot and a vehicle rally are being organized from December 14th. The rally will commence from two belts simultaneously, from Koriya in the North Chhattisgarh belt and Sukma in the South Chhattisgarh belt. The two sides will come together on December 17, at Chandkuri near Raipur. Chandkuri is the residence of Mata Kaushalya, creating it a place of maternal importance for Lord Rama. Saplings will be planted to mark the spirit of the occasion, and the celebration will also underline the completion of two years of Bhupesh Baghel led state government.

The cultural values linked with Lord Rama

Spending 10 years of his exile period in Chhattisgarh itself, an entire range of ancient relics can be connected from Sarguja in the north of Chhattisgarh to Sukma in the south belt, which has been a source of cultural values in the state. The Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is an ambitious project which aims at the development of such places by connecting them. 75 places linked with Lord Ram have been identified in Chhattisgarh. Out of which, Nine locations are being developed and beautified in the first phase of the project, with a budget provision of Rs 137 crores 45 lakhs.

9 places to be developed in the first phase

In the first phase of this project, Seemamarhi-Harchauka District Koriya, Ramgarh District Sarguja, Shivrinarayan District Janjgir Champa, Turturiya District Balodabazar, Chandkhuri District Raipur, Rajim District Gariyaband, Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram District Dhamtari, Jagdalpur District Bastar and Ramaram District Sukma has been selected.

The Ram Van Gaman circuit will be a tourist delight in each step

The Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit to be commenced from Koriya district till Sukma district will be filled with the essence of Lord Rama in every step. Special emphasis is laid on the beautification of doors of pilgrimage and tourist places, lamp-posts and benches in the action plan prepared by the Chhattisgarh Government. The devotees and tourists will be able to witness the presence of Lord Ram on every foot-step, during their journey of Ram Van Gaman Path. The total length of subways, including the main route of the Path, is approximately 2260 km.