Revival of our party has truly begun today: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: As Mallikarjun Kharge won the Congress president poll, his electoral rival Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the "democratic contest" has galvanised vibrancy at all levels and has prompted a healthy and constructive discussion on change, which will serve the party in good stead in the future.



Tharoor also claimed that the Congress' revival has begun.

In a statement, Tharoor said the Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members.

"It is my hope and belief that the family will remain the foundational pillar of the Congress, our moral conscience and ultimate guiding spirit. In particular, the spectacular success of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is a testament to the family's enduring appeal to the masses," said the MP from Kerala who got 1,072 votes against Kharge's 7,897.

He said that in a true celebration of inner-party democracy, over 9,500 delegates of the Congress cast their vote in the elections for the post of party president.

"Today, the final verdict has been in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge ji. I would like to convey my warm congratulations to him for his victory. The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly," Tharoor said.

It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their president, he said.

"Our new president is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," Tharoor said in his statement.